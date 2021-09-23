Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

New Blessings: Kash Doll Reveals She’s Pregnant Ahead Of ‘BMF’ Premiere

Kash Doll Summer Kick-off And Cocktail Mixer

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Congrats to Kash Doll!

The Detroit rapper and now actress took to Instagram on Thursday (September 23) to show off a baby bump and some gorgeous maternity photos while gearing up for the premiere of BMF on Starz on September 26.

“The Lord just keep on blessing me! Look it’s a baby in there and today it’s the bmf premiere,” she wrote. “I’m so overwhelmed with joy. #divineorder #Godstiming.”

RELATED: Kash Doll Admits To Lying To Fans About Her Age

The rapper hasn’t spoken often about becoming a mother but on Twitter, she captioned the photoset, “I’m finally about to be a mommy.” It’s unclear when Kash is due but she’s been vocal about receiving blessings, including landing the role of Monique in BMF, a series based on the true-life story of Detroit drug kingpins Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and his brother, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory whose influence became global, particularly in Atlanta.

Watch the trailer for BMF below.

RELATED: Kash Doll Brings Out Megan Thee Stallion At ‘The Motivation Tour’ Stop [VIDEO]

Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Expecting Baby No. 2: Report

6 photos Launch gallery

Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Expecting Baby No. 2: Report

Continue reading Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Expecting Baby No. 2: Report

Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Expecting Baby No. 2: Report

[caption id="attachment_4271710" align="alignnone" width="3054"] Source: (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix) / (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix)[/caption] You heard it right folks! Kylie Jenner is expecting her second baby with Travis Scott, making 3 yr old Stormi a big sister!As reported by TMZ, Jenner is still in the “very early stages” of her pregnancy and does not yet know the sex, nor the due date of the baby. https://www.instagram.com/p/CQWLBOzH_HU/ If you recall from Kylie’s first go-round with Stormi, she did not want to publicize her pregnancy. In fact, she wore baggy pants, took pictures chest up and stayed to herself, but it seems more is revealed with baby #2. Kylie Jenner Explained Why She Didn’t Talk About Her Pregnancy at the Time And while appearing on her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou’s #DoYourPart Instagram Live series, Kylie added: “I want seven kids down the line, but not right now. Caitlyn Jenner also seemed to let us on the scoop when she announced that she was expecting another grandchild! RELATED: Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner Reportedly Taking “A Break” From Their Relationship RELATED: Are Kylie Jenner &amp; Travis Scott Trying For Baby No. 2 And Marriage?

New Blessings: Kash Doll Reveals She’s Pregnant Ahead Of ‘BMF’ Premiere  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Videos
Close