Chico bean Talks Headlining Hometown Show, Losing His Mother, Growing Up In DC, His Future + More

The Beat DFW Daily Video
The DMV’s own Chico Bean stopped by the mobile Lemonade Stand with Leah Henry! The comedian just stepped on the stage of his headlining tour in his hometown, I caught his reaction and how it felt. The Wild n Out star discussed his journey, being raised in Washington D.C., Losing his mother. What is the star doing next? You have to watch the full interview to see. Grab a cup, throw it back, and sip on THAT!

