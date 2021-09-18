Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Warner Music Group Announces HBCU Internship Program

The Beat DFW Daily Video
CLOSE
Los Angeles Exteriors And Landmarks - 2020

Source: AaronP/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Warner Music Group, the music conglomerate with ties to labels such as Atlantic, Asylum, and Warner Records is giving back to HBCU students looking to get a head start in the music industry.

The program is designed to offer a comprehensive history of the music industry, build skills, identify talents and career pathways and serves as a paid internship starting at $20 an hour!

For full details and information, check out the flyer below. Potential applicants can apply until September 24! Good luck!

Warner Music Group Internship

RELATED: The Value Of An Internship By J Mac

RELATED: Gunna & Goodr Join Forces To Provide Free Clothing & Groceries In Local Atlanta Middle School

Warner Music Group Announces HBCU Internship Program  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
Nas and Erykah Badu perform at State farm arena
46 photos
Videos
Close