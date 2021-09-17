Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Sevyn Streeter Talks ‘Drunken Wordz Sober Thoughtz’ [Out Now], Finding Your Sexy + More!

Sevyn Streeter

Source: entertainment one / Radio One Digital

The last time Sevyn Streeter checked in she gave us ‘Guilty‘, the first single off of the album ‘Drunken Wordz Sober Thoughtz‘ and now she’s back and this time she has another single ‘Nasty Girl‘ featuring BIA and we get a taste of the entire album – how dope is that, a two for one special! I think it’s safe to say Sevyn Streeter doesn’t miss, okay. ‘Drunken Wordz Sober Thoughtz‘ has features from A$AP Ferg, Chris Brown and Jeremih just to name a few. Sevyn say’s a lot of the records express how she felt in past relationships. She also speaks about the late great, Aaliyah and how her music has inspired her.

She also had a whole lot to say about how critics were bullying the lawwwd ‘Have MercyChloe Bailey for being comfortable in her skin, lets just say Sevyn definitely has your back, girl!

 

Also, it’s almost cuffin’ season, find out if Sevyn if a special someone is keeping her occupied, peep the full interview below:

Stream ‘Drunken Wordz Sober Thoughtz‘ out NOW on all streaming  platforms!

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INTERVIEWS FROM THE QUICKSILVA SHOW WITH DOMINIQUE DA DIVA

 

Jordyn Woods Entered The #BussItChallenge Chat, Karl-Anthony Towns & Twitter Approves

15 photos Launch gallery

Jordyn Woods Entered The #BussItChallenge Chat, Karl-Anthony Towns & Twitter Approves

Continue reading Jordyn Woods Entered The #BussItChallenge Chat, Karl-Anthony Towns & Twitter Approves

Jordyn Woods Entered The #BussItChallenge Chat, Karl-Anthony Towns & Twitter Approves

[caption id="attachment_940557" align="aligncenter" width="410"] Source: WENN.com / WENN[/caption] The new year has given us a gift that keeps giving in the #BussItChallenge, and a new entrant in the social media dance craze proves that point. Jordyn Woods dropped it low in her version of the challenge and if the reaction on Twitter is any indication, Karl-Anthony Towns is definitely a happily kept man. We won’t make a big fuss out of it and because we’ve reported on the challenge plenty, and we should all be saluting Erica Banks for creating the “Buss It” song and collecting big bags on top of it as is. Simply put, like all others who have done the challenge all the way through, the videos usually feature a woman dressed down and regular degular, and all of a sudden, to the tune of Banks’ sample of Nelly’s “I think my butt gettin’ big” line from “Hot In Herre,” the woman drops it low, glows up, and twerks happily. If you’ve seen past photos of Jordyn Woods, then you know that it’s a sight for sore eyes for real. Check out the Tik Tok video below. Keep scrolling to see the commentary from Twitter. https://www.tiktok.com/@jordynwoods/video/6922125988193258758?sender_device=pc&sender_web_id=6891374147847439878&is_from_webapp=v1&is_copy_url=0 — Photo: WENN/Getty

Sevyn Streeter Talks ‘Drunken Wordz Sober Thoughtz’ [Out Now], Finding Your Sexy + More!  was originally published on kysdc.com

Videos
Close