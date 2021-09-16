T.I. & Tiny Avoid Sexual Assault Charges Due To Statute Of Limitations

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

The music industry was rocked earlier this year when allegations of sadistic sexual abuse came forth against rapper T.I. and his wife, former R&B girl group singer Tiny.

Following months of public scrutiny after denying the accusations altogether, it appears Mr. & Mrs. Harris will be avoiding further prosecution due to the case falling outside the statute of limitations.

The married couple, once displaying the picture perfect example of a positive Black household on their VH1 reality series T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, were both accused of drugging and sexually assaulting over a dozen women within the span of about 15 years. The lawsuit at hand is from one woman that alleges an incident of abuse occurred sometime in 2005 after meeting the couple at a club.

Ironically enough, another woman that accused Tip and Tiny of the unthinkable suffered a similar fate in her case as well. Take a look below at how timing has played a major role in this whole situation, via TMZ:

“In the docs, prosecutors say the 10-year statute of limitations has expired.

It’s a similar outcome to other allegations against T.I. and Tiny in Las Vegas … where another woman claimed she was drugged and sexually assaulted in 2010 after meeting Tiny at the airport and being invited to hang with the couple.

As we first told you … the Las Vegas case also fell outside the statute of limitations, so there were ultimately no charges.”

Although many of you might be ready to issue apologies to The Harris’s, their exoneration is very bittersweet when considering that the charges were dropped based off a technicality and the number of alleged victims has reached over 30 since accusations first came forth in late January.

Do T.I. and Tiny both deserve to be forgiven now that charges have been dropped, or do you still look at them funny since it happened based off a loophole in the judicial system? Sound off!

