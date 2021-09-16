Nicki Minaj Accuses The White House of Capping During Instagram Live Rant

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Nicki Minaj is now saying the White House is capping after they claimed they did not invite her for a visit.

Minaj is not backing down and is sticking by her initial tweet claiming The White House invited her to speak with the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Fauci, and U.S. Surgeon General Vice Admiral Vivek Murthy after she tweeted that headassery claiming a friend of her cousin became impotent or as a Trinidadian TV host called it had a “flat tire.” Both the CDC and even the Health Minister of Trinidad & Tobago had to waste time and debunk.

As we previously reported, the White House denied her claim, explaining that the invite was for a phone call, not a trip to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. “As we have with others, we offered a call with Nicki Minaj and one of our doctors to answer questions she has about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine,” NBC News shared.

Minaj, who always has to get the last word clapped back in a rant that she had to take to Instagram Live after claiming she was in “Twiter Jail,” the social media company denied it took any actions against Minaj’s account. Anyway, in her 14-minute rant, she claimed she said “Do y’all think I would go on the internet and lie about being invited to the f***ing White House. Like what? Do you guys see what is happening right now?”

“We’d like to offer Nicki an invitation to come to the White House to speak with two people… the two names… um, what is that man’s name… Dr. Fauci and with the surgeon general,” the “Pills & Potions” rapper said.

Nicki continued, “And do you know what I said? I said, ‘Well, I would rather not have to travel, can we do something like a [Instagram] Live’ and they said that they’re open to me to choosing a platform to do a Live but they never have taken that off the table for me to come to the White House.”

“And then just imagine someone saying, ‘Oh, no, we offered Nicki Minaj the same phone call we offer everybody else.’ What? You think they would offer that to Mookie in the projects. No. ‘Everybody else.’ And I see why a lot of celebrities keep themselves bubbled up. You understand? We’re living in a place without free healthcare. So anybody in this country has the right to question anything about their health. Because if your health mattered that f***ing much there’d be free f***ing healthcare, bozos,” she further added.

She’s right when it comes to the American’s still not having access to free healthcare, but keep in mind that the COVID-19 vaccine is free to all Americans. She also has access to top-notch healthcare, and up until last night, we didn’t hear a peep about the healthcare crisis in the country until this mess.

You can listen to Nicki Minaj’s entire rant below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

Nicki Minaj Accuses The White House of Capping During Instagram Live Rant was originally published on hiphopwired.com

