HHW Gaming: ‘NBA 2K22’ Courtside Report #7 Highlights The City & Reveals You Can Have A Rap Career

We are just days away from the release of NBA 2K22. In the latest courtside report, we learn what we can expect from the PS5 and Xbox Series X’s The City and current-gen consoles, The Neighborhood.

NBA 2K’s massive created player experience The City first introduced NBA 2K21 when the famed basketball video game franchise arrived on PS5 and Xbox Series X is back. Tuesday (Sep.7) Visual Concepts took revealed showcased gave us an in-depth look at The City and how it will work alongside MyCAREER and more.

MyCAREER, of course, is back and will feature an all-new narrative experience that will feature an original quest-driven narrative, cutscenes, and vibe that all takes place within The City, 2K explained. Players will once again take their created players on a virtual journey to establishing a successful NBA career. During downtime, players can take their created avatars to The City, where they can still partake in pickup games and activities with friends and the entire NBA 2K community, plus win rewards in the process.

As far as innovations NBA 2K fans can look forward to in The City. The video game studio has finally confirmed that you can become a rap icon or fashion mogul. The trailer for The City gives us a glimpse of MP short for My Player in the studio in one scene and walking the runway at a fashion show in another. We also see Kendrick Perkins has been added to the game as well. That should be interesting.

Here is the complete breakdown of the innovations below:

New City Quests will be solo ventures for players to experiment with their careers off the court, from becoming a fashion mogul to a rap icon;

An increased population will make The City feel as if it’s teeming with life, featuring new NPCs to fully bring the world around you together;

Ability to upgrade your crib – such as a penthouse with a zipline to take you directly to specific courts – as a player’s home plays a part in MyCAREER as a location where coaches and friends will give players new quests;

Explore new buildings added to The City, including a matchmaking building and Club 2K, where players can access music from some of the hottest labels that drop with every Season;

Rewards include new ways to get around The City, such as Go-Karts and Inline Skates, new emotes, intros and outros, animations, customized nameplates, and more.

Visual Concepts and 2K didn’t leave out PS4 and Xbox One owners revealing The Neighborhood will also be getting upgraded. Players will be able to set sail on a ship called the “Cancha del Mar” and participate in activities on the boat’s deck. Seasons will allow players to experience new Excursions that will take place on tropical and recognizable locations promising g players fresh content, new rewards, and unique events for engagement.

Sounds good.

You can learn more about what’s new in The City and The Neighborhood for NBA 2K22. Check out the latest Courtside Report. NBA 2K22 is currently scheduled for release on September 10 for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.

Peep the trailer below.

Photo: Visual Concepts / NBA 2K22

