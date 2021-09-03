The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

If you’re every looking for style inspiration, Lizzo is your gal. From banging hairstyles, to racy swimsuits, the Rumors singer always manages to give us her highest dose of the dopest trends.

Lizzo’s nail technician showed off a gorgeous set of Rose Quartz stiletto tips that has me running to the nearest salon for a replica. Eri Ishizu, the artist behind the elaborate nails from the Rumors video, gave us a sneak peak of her most recent work on the anti body-shaming artist everyone loves to hate.

“Rose quartz @lizzobeeating,” Eri captioned her photo.

Lizzo flaunted a gorgeous set of golden French manicured tips earlier this week, with the word “shhh” stylishly appearing on her middle finger.

Extravagant nails has always been a theme in Black culture. Serving as a fun way of self-expression, artists like Lizzo, Cardi B., Yung Miami, and Nicki Minaj get extra flashy when it comes to their nail art.

Eri has the glamorous job of crafting eye-catchy tips for some of today’s top clients. Luckily for her, tending to Lizzo’s nails helps her work circulate on a larger level. I’m definitely taking a picture of those rose quartz tips to my nail tech to recreate the look.

What do you think? Have you been loving Lizzo’s trendy nails?

DON’T MISS…

Lizzo And Cardi B Are ‘The Muses’ In Hercules Inspired ‘Rumors’ Video

Lizzo And Cardi B Share Nailtastic Single Art For ‘Rumors’

Lizzo Says She’s Combating The Stereotype, Big Girls Need Big Hair, By Boldly Rocking A Pixie Cut

Lizzo’s Rose Quartz Nails Might Be The Next Nail Trend To Try was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: