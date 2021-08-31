Join 97.9 The Beat In St. Jude Virtual Walk[DONATE TODAY]

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Saving children everywhere – St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children.

Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% – St. Jude founder, Danny Thomas, believed that “no child should die in the dawn of life.” We won’t stop until no child dies from cancer.

St. Jude creates more clinical trials than any other children’s hospital – St. Jude turns laboratory discoveries into lifesaving treatment that benefit patients.

Families never receive a bill – Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food—because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

