Join 97.9 The Beat In St. Jude Virtual Walk[DONATE TODAY]

Saving children everywhere – StJude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at StJude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children.

Treatments invented at StJude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% – StJude founder, Danny Thomas, believed that “no child should die in the dawn of life.” We won’t stop until no child dies from cancer.

StJude creates more clinical trials than any other children’s hospital – StJude turns laboratory discoveries into lifesaving treatment that benefit patients.

Families never receive a bill – Families never receive a bill from StJude for treatment, travel, housing or food—because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

