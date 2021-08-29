Ye’ Finally!! Kanye West Has Released ‘DONDA’

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Where’s Donda!? Finally here she is.

Kanye West has been making history with the marketing of his what is assumed to be his latest genius album ‘Donda’ named after his late mother. If you paid attention to the listening parties in the visual there seemed to be a spiral journey behind the dawning of the album with the first listening party being in what seemed to be in an engulfed cloud while elevating out of his second listening party only to drop him into his hometown of Chicago, where it all started from the porch of his childhood home. Three different listening parties, three different variations of music with fans being a motivational factor on what would be the finally masterpiece ‘Donda’.

Symbolically early this Sunday morning, Kanye West, has finally gave the world what they have been waiting for, the official birth of the 26 track long album ‘Donda’ released for streaming on Apple Music and Spotify.

The highly spiritual ‘Donda’ album will include the heavy fan favorite collaboration ‘Jail’ with Jay-Z(opposed to DaBaby, that was heard at the Chicago listening party…see below). Donda tracks include : Donda Chant, Jail, God Breathed, Off the Grid, Hurricane, Praise God, Jonah, Ok Ok, Junya, Believe What I Say, 24, Remote Control, Moon, Heaven and Hell, Donda, Keep My Spirit Alive, Jesus Lord, New Again, Tell the Vision, Lord I Need You, Pure Souls, Come to Life, No Child Left Behind, Ok OK Pt. 2, Junya Pt. 2, Jesus Lord, Pt. 2.

Check out the highly anticipated ‘Donda’ below.

