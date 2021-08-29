The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

H.E.R., easily one of the most talented R&B singers and songwriters of her generation, is currently in final talks with the producers for the upcoming film and adaption of The Color Purple. The role will be H.E.R.’s acting debut, starring in the role of Squeak.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that H.E.R. would be joining the cast of The Color Purple with Black Is King filmmaker Blitz Bazawule in the director’s chair. The film is currently in pre-production and the cast is still under forming. Corey Hawkins also joined the cast according to the THR report.

H.E.R., who won the Song Of The Year Grammy Award for “I Can’t Breathe” and also won a Grammy for Best R&B Song alongside Robert Glasper and Meshell Ndegeocello for the song “Better Than I Imagine.”

The Color Purple is a Pulitizer Prize-winning book by Alice Walker, first published in 1982. A film adaptation was released in 1985, earning Steven Spielberg an Oscar nomination for his direction and established Whoopi Goldberg as an actress to watch. Danny Glover and Oprah Winfrey, making her acting debut, also starred in the film in standout roles. Walker’s book was adapted into a Broadway musical which has featured Fantasia and Cynthia Erivo who both played the role of Celie, who Goldberg also played in the film.

H.E.R. will play Squeak, a hopeful singer who works in a juke joint itching for a chance to be a star. In the film, Rae Dawn Chong played the role.

Oprah Winfrey will produce The Color Purple under her Harpo Films brand with Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment. Quincy Jones is also part of the executive producing arm.

The film is set for a release in 2023.

—

Photo: Getty

H.E.R. Will Reportedly Make Acting Debut in ‘The Color Purple’ Movie Musical was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: