Kanye West Finally Releases His New Album, DONDA! [Listen]

Finally, Kanye West has released his new studio album, DONDA, after a series of stadium listening parties.. Is it ironic how the Sunday Church rapper dropped his finally anticipated album on a Sunday!

Only after Kanye’s third listening party of controverial appearneces from Marilyn Manson and DaBaby, did Ye drop DONDA. DaBaby also rapped a verse on the same track Hov is featured on however, the track titled “Jail”, still has the original verse of Jay Z. Other guest that appeared included the Weeknd, Jay Electronica, the Lox, Young Thug, the late Pop Smoke, Pusha T, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, and Kid Cudi.

Fans were told many dates of when to expect DONDA, but all of them were cap. The first stadium listening party was July 22 and the first announced release date was August 6, but of course fans were misled again. On July 20, 2021, a few days before the album was first due to arrive, West teased Donda’s “No Child Left Behind” in a Beats ad that featured track star Sha’Carri Richardson.

The long awaited album includes 26 songs, and features from JayZ, Lauren Hill, the Weeknd, Lil Baby (“Hurricane”), Travis Scott and Baby Keem (“Praise God”), Young Thug, the late Pop Smoke (“Tell the Vision”), Jay Electronica and the Lox (“Jesus Lord”), Kid Cudi, Pusha T, Roddy Ricch, Ariana Grande (“Donda”) and many more.

Now available on Apple Music and Spotify. Listen below:

