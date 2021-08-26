The Lo Down: Instagram Explains What Happened With The “Nah He Tweakin” Spam Comments [WATCH]

If you were confused by the Instagram comments last night, you weren’t the only one. Yesterday, Instagram comments were filled with the repetitive comment of “nah he tweakin” and people were lost on the reason why but Instagram made a small statement on what happened.
“Yeah we tweakin, but only a little bit,” they tweeted. “We’re aware that some people are having issues loading their comments (we’re fixing that) and that some are seeing a bunch of comments saying ‘nah he tweakin’ (what is that?). More soon!”
In other news OnlyFans decided to drop their porn ban after making the call last week to ban sex work on their platform. The platform made a statement letting creators know that they’re all welcomes.
“OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators,” the firm said. “An official communication to creators will be emailed shortly.”
Hear these stories and more in The Lo Down.
OnlyFans Reverses Porn Ban Decision, #RealBeaters Twitter Celebrates
OnlyFans Reverses Porn Ban Decision, #RealBeaters Twitter Celebrates
OnlyFans is reversing its plan to ban sexual content.— Cohh Carnage (@CohhCarnage) August 25, 2021
WHAT A SURPRISE. pic.twitter.com/cCVG1RSfxR
OnlyFans CEO Admits Decision To Ban Pornography Was Made In Shame-Filled Moment After Orgasm https://t.co/9enuOVyd9h pic.twitter.com/v8TUCxZ3db— The Onion (@TheOnion) August 25, 2021
OnlyFans backpedaled today, 'pausing' their R18 ban. --I'm choosing to stay on both platforms: OF & Fansly— Projekt Melody 🥞 VSHOJO ♋ (@ProjektMelody) August 25, 2021
Site migration is hell for communities, & tbh it's hard to trust any platform won't eventually kick us. so i'll roll with it & not put my egg vibrators in a single basket.
SELF-DISCOVERY JOURNEY COMES TO A DRAMATIC END: OnlyFans CEO Shocked and Embarrassed to Learn 0% of Userbase Interested in PPV Banana Bread Tutorials pic.twitter.com/pFWkPSNodZ— Niece Waidhofer (@niecewaidhoferr) August 25, 2021
Too late OnlyFans. The damage is done. pic.twitter.com/IGOtrCSoDd— Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) August 25, 2021
onlyfans acting toxic as hell. they insulted everyone who made that company what it is. whether people stay on it or gradually move somewhere else it’s great that there isn’t a month countdown to ruining people’s livelihoods.— Vincent Martella (@VinMan17) August 25, 2021
Onlyfans saw what happened to Tumblr and was like 😬😬😬 pic.twitter.com/v0H6w6wn9d— Thicc Variant (@GabetalkTWOmuch) August 25, 2021
onlyfans ceo (staring at a picture of naked marge simpson): my god... ive made a mistake. we need to allow pornography on the site— Rajat Suresh (@rajat_suresh) August 25, 2021
assistant: but sir we just--
ceo (frothing at the mouth): DO IT. DO IT NOW! https://t.co/JShxULfSmQ
Wait so OnlyFans allows porn now?! LMAO WHATTTTTTT— oompy (@oompaville) August 25, 2021
Onlyfans taking back their ban on porn pic.twitter.com/PZGvIgf6n8— 👼 (@_anghel0) August 25, 2021
Tear up them job applications because ONLY FANS IS BACK IN BUSINESS!! pic.twitter.com/LyzCk1nuvd— Kavos (@KavosYT) August 25, 2021
OnlyFans could have saved itself a lot of bad PR and money if they had figured this out in time https://t.co/dSL1NHvfj2— Gwen Snyder is uncivil (@gwensnyderPHL) August 25, 2021
HOLY SHIT. This email I just got???? OnlyFans said JK after all the creators started ditching the site pic.twitter.com/SfmgEusHYv— 🏳️🌈 Kaitlyn 🏳️🌈 (@kaitlynmagic) August 25, 2021
not onlyfans backpedaling pic.twitter.com/xIpzsWWfoI— riley (@princess_antifa) August 25, 2021
This what I imagined happened at Only Fans to make them reverse their stance pic.twitter.com/pejjPio7BS— andres Grijalva(Scorcho) (@AgScorcho) August 25, 2021
The Lo Down: Instagram Explains What Happened With The “Nah He Tweakin” Spam Comments [WATCH] was originally published on themorninghustle.com