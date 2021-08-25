The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

A few days ago Trippie Redd blessed his fans with his latest LP, Trip At Knight, and while some fans feel the album’s tracks all sound similar (they kinda do), the man does have to drop visuals in support of the project.

His first visual comes in the SoFayGo assisted cut to “MP5” in which the two recreate a Call of Duty zombies map while rocking some trench coats before shooting up a school of zombies. Wait, are they trying to be The Matrix too? This video is lowkey all over the place.

The Migos meanwhile bring NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series to their home and in their visuals to “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert” turn their living room into a performance center. Hella cool.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Trippie Redd, NBA YoungBoy, and more.

TRIPPIE REDD FT. SOFAYGO – “MP5”

MIGOS – “TINY DESK (HOME) CONCERT”

TRIPPIE REDD – “SUPERNATURAL”

NUMBAA 7 – “THERE GO SEVEN”

NBA YOUNGBOY – “RUNNIN’ FROM DA FEDS”

SAUCE WALKA & SAUCE WOODWINNIN – “SAUCE PANTHERS”

LIL YACHTY FT. LIL TECCA – “VIRGO WORLD”

BIG BODY BES – “TEARS OF A TIGER”

YEBBA – “BOOMERANG”

Trippie Redd ft. SoFayGo "MP5," Migos "Tiny Desk (Home) Concert" & More | Daily Visuals 8.25.21

