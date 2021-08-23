Prayers Up: Rev. Jesse Jackson & His Wife Hospitalized After Catching COVID-19

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

The Delta Variant is making things really spooky out here.

According to multiple reports, civil rights icon Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife Jacqueline have been hospitalized after contracting COVID-19. Jackson’s Chicago-based nonprofit, the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, confirmed the sad news to CNN, sharing that he and his wife were admitted to Chicago’s Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

As far as their condition, no information has been disclosed, but both are “being monitored closely” by doctors Deadline reports.

Jackson (79) was vaccinated against Covid back in January, making him one of the rare cases of what experts call a “breakthrough infection,” proving just how dangerous the Delta Variant is, leading to the CDC recommending additional booster shots for those who are considered immunocompromised. It’s unclear whether his 77-year-old wife was vaccinated.

The Reverend was hospitalized after he was vaccinated, reporting he was experiencing “abdominal discomfort,” leading him to have gall bladder surgery. Jackson is also dealing with Parkinson’s disease, a neurological disease that currently has no known cure back in 2017.

Jackson and his wife contracting COVID-19 came ahead of the FDA granting Pzifer’s COVID-19 vaccine full authorization. Until now, it has been used under an emergency use authorization to help turn the tide of the pandemic. With this latest move, the hope is the FDA officially authorizing the still highly effective vaccine could help get those on the fence and using the fact that it was not FDA approved to get vaccinated finally.

We shall see. The excuses and blatant misinformation from anti-vaxxers are still running rampant on social media.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Rev.Jesse Jackson and his wife as we hope the couple makes a full recovery.

