Sha carri Richardson First Race Back After Break Still Goes Viral

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

“This is one race , I’m not done” , says the DFW perhaps fastest females athlete. Today at the Prefontaine Classic Shacarri Richardsons‘ returning debut race since her pre Olympic suspension. Still motivated and passionate about the sport she stresses her point of this welcome back race is not her best work. Unfortunately she came in last place , with a time of 11.14 against Jamaica’s lead runner Elaine Thompson who finished the 100 m race with a 10.54. Elaine may have kept the momentum of winning since the Tokyo Olympics a few weeks ago, were she defeated all of her opponents, then. Press play for the moment we all didnt see coming.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: