Beyoncé’s Dad Mathew Knowles Says “No, No, No” To Destiny’s Child Reunion

The Digital Era has made it to where everything we do on social media is looked at as a public service announcement, especially when you’re a public figure that’s amassed a huge following over the years.

For Destiny’s Child, the iconic R&B quartet-turned-trio that went into retirement almost two decades ago, a simple header photo switch-up on the group’s official Twitter and Facebook accounts led to trending speculation that a reunion was in the works. However, longtime manager Mathew Knowles has recently confirmed that the ladies will not be “jumpin’, jumpin’” into the studio anytime soon.

According to TMZ, Mathew says that “zero plans” have been made for DC to reunite in any way, be it an album or a tour. In regards to the social media update that sparked the initial rumors, the outlet says Knowles didn’t even request it to be changed and referred to it as “just a random, normal social media-type update.”

Another reason many thought a Destiny’s Child reunion was underway was due to a recent interview by lead singer Beyoncé herself for the cover of Harpers Bazaar , where she confirmed that new music is coming. Many felt her announcement didn’t necessarily mean solo work, especially since many fans have been clamoring for years to see her reunite with Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams and even original members LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson one final time. Whether or not Farrah Franklin is invited to the party, well, let’s just hope she at least finally got the infamous luggage that led to her departure in the first place.

Although Mathew Knowles says that new interest in Destiny’s Child reuniting is “great” and will be taken into consideration for the future, don’t expect to be bouncing to “Bootylicious” anytime soon unfortunately. Let us know if you’d be interesting in a DC3 (or DC5?) reunion by hitting us up on our social media.

