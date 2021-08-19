Amber Rose’s Ex-Boyfriend A.E. Says Being Faithful Would’ve Deprived His “True Nature” To Cheat

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Celebrated hip-hop-girlfriend-turned-model Amber Rose is currently at the forefront of yet another public breakup.

The former partner to rappers Wiz Khalifa, 21 Savage and most notably Kanye West recently blasted her most recent ex-boyfriend, record label exec Alexander “A.E.” Edwards, for cheating on her with 12 women. In an unexpected twist to the story though, A.E. not only fessed up to his philandering ways but is also accepting the act of cheating as his basic instinct.

During a recent interview, A.E. kept it all the way candid after becoming a trending topic for much of the past 24 hours. He broke down the whole situation to media personality Big Von, saying, “She texting me like, ‘If I apologize publicly…’ and all this sh*t, you know — she loves me and sh*t. But, I don’t want to keep doing that to her, you know what I’m saying? I know that I could stop. I could give her like a good solid 6 months and just really like, deprive myself of my true nature for as long as I could take it, but I don’t want to live like that.”

Here’s what he had to say in regards to Amber’s infamous SlutWalk initiative and whether her stance on that should play a part in how she addresses the women he cheated with:

“At the end of the day SlutWalk and what she stands for [and] represents, you know, you would think that she would keep it between me and her. Like, be mad at me, you know what I’m saying. Instead of saying like ‘b*tches knew he was in a relationship,’ I knew too! And it’s my fault and I tell her that.”

The full clip from his interview gives a broader sense into the kind of guy he wants to be perceived as, but it’s worth questioning whether or not this is how majority of men think. Let us know your thoughts on that after watching the clip below, via The Jasmine Brand:

