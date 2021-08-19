Eva & Lore’l undress mental health issues that have come into the spotlight recently with Lizzo and Lil Wayne. The duo gets very personal and shared their own mental health journeys in a very candid conversation. Plus, when is it time to delete old memories from a past boo or ex-friend? Get into the conversation and let us know your thoughts.

We’ll wrap it out with the Final Question To Undress! THIS will be a debate.

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy's: Episode 29 "Mental Health Check"

