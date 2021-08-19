Anderson .Paak Gets Tattoo Asking To Not Release Posthumous Albums By Him

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Anderson .Paak is making sure his team treats his legacy with care after he leaves us. He got a tattoo asking that his music not be released posthumously.

As spotted on Buzz Feed the performer got some new body art and makes it clear that to leave his discography alone after he passes. On his forearm he inked a message to the world. “When I’m gone, please don’t release any posthumous albums or songs with my name attached,” the tattoo read in all capital letters. “Those were just demos and never intended to be heard by the public.”

While all signs are pointing to the Oxnard, California native being in good health the request speaks to a bigger conversation within the Hip-Hop industry. Recently record executive and manager to Pusha T Steven Victor caught a lot of heat for piling on the features for Pop Smoke’s recent posthumous release Faith. Fans were quick to call him out for adding talent that the late great Brooklyn MC did not have personal relationships with. In an interview before he passed Pop made it clear that he doesn’t vibe with most of his peers. “I don’t f*** with ni***s. If you notice I don’t do songs with ni***s cuz my tape didn’t have anyone on it cuz I don’t f*** with ni***s. I don’t like ni***s. I don’t want to like ni***s; I’m not into them.” he said.

Earlier this year Paak announced a joint album with Bruno Mars under the group name Silk Sonic. The release date for their album An Evening With Silk Sonic is still unknown.

Photo: Shun Atkins

