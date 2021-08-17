The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Mental health is being discussed a lot more in the black community but there is still a lot of work and healing to be done. In an intimate interview with Rap Radar, rapper Lil Wayne reflects on the story of when he shot himself as a teen. Jim Jones also revealed that he recently contracted had Covid-19.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Headkrack gives the run down with these stories.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Headkrack’s Hip Hop Spot: Rap & Mental Health, Jim Jones Catches Covid, & More was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: