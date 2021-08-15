360 Entertainer: Building Your Brand Beyond the Stage

Moderator

Dominique Da Diva

A small powerhouse of multi-faceted talent and a natural born star! Dominique Da Diva began her radio career in her hometown of Richmond, Virginia as an intern with WBTJ-106.5 The BEAT. A proud alumni of Virginia State University and lovely lady of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc. Dominique was offered the on air weekend time slot upon graduating with a B.A in Mass Communications in 2010. It wasn’t long before the aspiring media mogul was running the #1 slot during Middays on WOWI-103 JAMZ in Norfolk, VA. In 2016, Dominique took her talents to Los Angeles to host ‘Diva Unfiltered’ on Dash Radio and explore the digital tech world with the launch of her very own App, ‘Da Daily Dirt’ available in the Apple Store!

Full of personality and comedic one liners, Dominique continues to exemplify what Beyonce’ means when she says, ‘a diva is a female version of a hustler.’ She’s graced stages alongside prominent celebrities like Gabrielle Union, Jessica Alba, Jordin Sparks & Michelle Obama, as the official host for FNV Live. Interviewed major recording artist such as J.Cole, Kendrick Lamar, 2 Chainz, Wale, Sevyn Streeter, Miguel, Meek Mill, Migos & Future along with our favorite comedians and beloved 44th President Obama.

The media diva is a humble recipient of MSBC’s 2016 Rising Radio Star Award as well as an honoree of Diddy’s DeLeon 100 Trailblazer Award 2017, featured in Billboard Magazine. The list of trailblazers from all across the country are prime examples of millennials alike who are disrupting the status quo; empowering others to act boldly, shape the future and give back to their community. Dominique is relentless in the pursuit of her dreams to become an all around ‘Media Queen in Charge’ with visibility on every media platform possible. She mostly credits Wendy Williams for her steady ambition to have longevity in the entertainment business. As the founder of Dominique Da Diva, LLC, her Media Queen in Charge Brunches are set to aspire college students pursuing a career in radio by providing young women with a first hand insight on the world of radio. Get acquainted. Dominique is surely on her way to becoming the next multi-media Queen. You can currently catch Dominique Da Diva on the Syndicated Quicksilva Show from 3-7pm

Panelists Include;

Nick Cannon

TV & Radio host, comedian, actor, producer, rapper, writer, director, DJ, philanthropist, children’s book author, and activist, Nick Cannon has entertained audiences for over 20 years. Cannon is currently the executive producer and host of Fox’s hit TV series, The Masked Singer, host and producer of the nationally syndicated radio show Nick Cannon Radio, and recently produced, wrote, directed and starred in his film She Ball. Cannon will also be hosting his own daytime talk show, set to air in fall 2021.

Nick is also known for his work as Creator, Host, and Executive Producer of the sketch comedy show MTV’s Wild ‘N Out, which recently aired its 15th season. Wild ’N Out has been influential in developing the careers of Kevin Hart, Pete Davidson, Kat Williams, DC Young Fly, Mikey Day, and several other successful comedians.

In 2009, Cannon was named chairman of the TeenNick network, making him “the youngest TV chairman in history.” Additionally, the entertainment mogul has collaborated with Will Smith, Future, Migos, Ty Dolla $ign, and others on personal music projects. As a music business curator and label head of Ncredible Entertainment, Nick has helped discover and develop award-winning talent such as H.E.R. and Kehlani, while continuously curating a roster of groundbreaking talent that will dominate the airwaves and music landscape through highly anticipated releases from the Ncredible Gang, Lil’ Dope Boy, Suave, Black Squad, and Justina Valentine.

Cannon holds a bachelor’s degree in criminology from Howard University and plans to pursue his master’s degree. He has been featured in Men’s Health and he’s committed to working out and healthy living. He is the father of 4 and is a creative and entrepreneurial force at the vanguard of his generation with nearly 12 million subscribers socially.

Q Parker

Q Parker is an American singer-songwriter and actor, best known for being the founding member of R&B group 112

Q Parker has almost 25 years of experience in music as part of the multiplatinum recording group 112. Since entering the music industry, Q has garnered many accolades, including a Grammy award, an MTV video music award, two double platinum albums, two gold albums and numerous television appearances including Late Night with David Letterman, Live with Regis & Kelly and MTV Cribs. He was also voted one of Jezebel Magazine’s “50 Most Sexy Atlantans” and Essence.com recently named him as one of their favorite male “Eye Candy” picks, an honor he’s shared with talented heartthrobs such as Idris Elba and Boris Kodjoe.

A winner of 6 ASCAP Awards, Q is an accomplished award winning songwriter that has worked with a variety of chart-topping talent including Keyshia Cole, Pink, Faith Evans, P. Diddy, Mase, Notorious B.I.G., Mario Winans, New Edition, Kelly Price and more.

In 2007, Q established his own production company, NeWFAM Entertainment, which specializes in the development and exposure of new talent. Most recently, Q spoke to students at the prestigious Berklee College of Music on the art of writing a hit record. He also fulfilled a starring role as “Joseph” in the holiday theatrical tale, “A Gift of Love” starring veteran actress and Academy Award nominee Ruby Dee.

As a proud husband and father, Q is a constant supporter of charitable causes throughout the country, including teaming up with the “Alzheimer’s Association of Georgia” to become an official spokesman to raise awareness and funds for the 200,000 families in Georgia affected by the disease. In 2011, Q published his and sold thousands of copies of his inaugural annual fitness calendar which can be found at QParkerFitnessCalendar.com.

In the Spring of 2011, Q was invited to be a celebrity judge for the ESSENCE & Pebbles R&B Star nationwide competition for hopeful future recording artists. Q, was joined by fellow R&B greats Kelly Price and Bryan Michael Cox.

However, nothing takes greater precedence in Q’s professional life than charting the course for his own musical career. In 2012, Q released his solo debut THE MANual, featuring songwriting from Q himself, RL, Carvin Higgins, as well as production by Chuck Harmony, Ivan Barias and Kendrick Dean. “This album is very personal to me for two reasons. For starters, THE MANual is an audio guide and an honest look at how I believe a woman should be treated by a man. Another reason this album is so special to me is because it shows my growth as a man who is now out on his own making his mark as an individual in his career and personal life.”

Anwan “Big G” Glover

