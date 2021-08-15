Socializing: The Importance of a Digital Presence

Moderator

J.R. Davis

Digital Content Creator, Manager, Hip-Hop & Wrestling Podcaster, J.R. “Bang” Davis got his start at the Internet Radio Station WindyCityUnderground.com. Bang broke artists such as Chance The Rapper, Lil Durk, Dej Loaf, and more.

In 2015, J.R. became the Online Editor for the Radio One St. Louis and Dallas Markets. In 2016, He was promoted to the Regional Online Editor, overseeing the Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Indianapolis markets. In 2021, Davis was named to Radio’s African American Future Leaders List in Radio Ink Magazine.

Panelists Include;

AC “The Plug” Trybula

Have you ever met someone who has to be occupied at every moment? Meet AC: Writer. Editor. Producer. Digital Optimization Consultant. Foodie. Mentor. Mom. Media Personality. The Plug.

AC’s work has been featured in People Magazine, US Weekly, Hip Hop Weekly, Ok! Magazine, XXL, Essence Magazine, RadarOnline, Billboard, Complex, The New York Daily News, TMZ, ESPN, FOX, CBS, ABC and NBC.

Ahmed Gordon

Ahmed “Big Med” Gordon is the Executive Producer of the Willie Moore Jr Show.

Jason Griffiths

Jason Griffiths started out his music career as an intern for SoSoDef / Virgin Records in 2005, in the Street and Lifestyle department. Jason’s hard work at Virgin got him noticed by DJ Envy which led him to working directly with Envy as his assistant. After working with Envy for over a year, Jason was given the opportunity to work at Power 1051 in the programming department. He had a brief stint at Power and returned to Virgin Records / Capitol Records where he took on the role of Urban Promotions Coordinator. Jason held this role for five years before being promoted to Manager of Lifestyle & Street Promotions for a year. He was then promoted to Director of Promotion Urban Promo- Midwest which he held for six years. Jason was relocated and promoted to Director of Urban Promo – NYC which he held for two years. After his long stint at Capitol Records, Jason decided to move on to Columbia Records where now holds the title of National Mixshow Director / NE Regional.

Socializing: The Importance of a Digital Presence was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: