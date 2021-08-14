Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Megan Thee Stallion Stuns Wearing DMV-Based Black Brand Hanifa Official in Essence

Hanifa Official is owned by designer, Anifa Mvuemba, raised in Maryland and a Morgan State alum, where she studied Fashion Merchandising.

The Beat DFW Daily Video
CLOSE

Now of course, it’s only to be expected that Megan Thee Stallion would snatch our edges in the September/October issue of Essence Magazine, but what came as a surprise is what she wore.

This issue was also the “Global Black Fashion” issue, and Meg graced the pages wearing DMV-based designer Hanifa Official. Now, this brand isn’t new to the game but has been making some serious noise in the fashion industry, cross-country and abroad. Meg wore the Jolie Maxi Dress in white, which retails for $269.00.

Hanifa Official is owned by designer, Anifa Mvuemba, raised in Maryland and a Morgan State alum, where she studied Fashion Merchandising. She began sketching as a young girl and once she got to high school, decided she wanted to be a fashion designer. A true student of the game, she garnered world-wide attention when she broke the internet in May of this year, premiering her Pink Label Congo collection.

The designer tweeted this about the hot girl president wearing her design:

Congratulations Hanifa Official! You’re making the DMV proud!

Written By: Chey Parker

SEE MORE:

Hot Girl Summer: Megan Thee Stallion Covers Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue

15 photos Launch gallery

Hot Girl Summer: Megan Thee Stallion Covers Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue

Continue reading Hot Girl Summer: Megan Thee Stallion Covers Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue

Hot Girl Summer: Megan Thee Stallion Covers Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue

[caption id="attachment_4238404" align="aligncenter" width="683"] Source: James Macari / James Macari for SI[/caption] It’s Megan Thee Stallion‘s world and we’re thankful to enjoy every second of it. On Monday (July 18), the H-Town Hottie revealed she was one of three Black women to cover the 2021 version of Sports Illustrated’s famed Swimsuit edition. The other two women to grace the front of the magazine’s prestige summer issue are tennis star Naomi Osaka and transgender actress Leyna Bloom. “REAL SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT EDITION COVER MODEL SH*T,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thee first female rapper on the cover of @si_swimsuit. I want to thank all the strong women in my life who inspired me to love my body and live my best hot girl life. It means the world to me to be on this cover DREAM COME TRUE!!” https://www.instagram.com/p/CRglL1tFieY/ The cover is double history for Megan. Not only is she the first rapper to appear on the cover, she joins Beyoncé as the only Houston-based musicians to ever grace the cover of SI’s coveted swimsuit issue. “Megan Thee Stallion doesn’t stay in one lane,” Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editor-in-chief MJ Day said. “In fact, she encourages everyone to be in multiple, and this is what we love about her. She captured the world’s attention with her music and style, but what caught our attention was her unfiltered approach to the way she makes you think. She uses her platform to push boundaries, dissect societal norms and encourage humans to think about the backward way our society continues to operate. Megan is a vessel for change, and we are honored to have her on our 2021 cover.” Of course, fans couldn’t help but give their thoughts on the cover – and how good Megan looked on it – and a few haters who couldn’t put together why the swimsuit issue caters to everyone. https://twitter.com/_brandoc/status/1417123072080060420 https://twitter.com/shemjay93/status/1417134235446439940 https://twitter.com/Phil_Lewis_/status/1417142358114721792 https://twitter.com/Kuntess_/status/1417111092715733007 [caption id="attachment_4238398" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: James Macari / James Macari for SI[/caption] See more photos from the respective covers (and Hot Girl Meg) below. To catch the full gallery for Meg, click HERE. RELATED: Celebrity Trainer Tim Boutte On Training Megan Thee Stallion, Proper Technique + More! RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Slays In Coach x BAPE Collaboration RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her FashionNova Swimwear Collection With A Twerk Session 

Megan Thee Stallion Stuns Wearing DMV-Based Black Brand Hanifa Official in Essence  was originally published on kysdc.com

Videos
Close