Silento Facing Four Felonies For Allegedly Murdering His Cousin

Silento was arrested in February for allegedly murdering his cousin, Frederick Rooks in Georgia. Now a Georgia grand jury has indicted the “Watch Me” rapper on four separate felony charges, according to TMZ.

According to court documents, the rapper — born Ricky Hawk — was charged with one count of malice murder and a count of felony murder. He was also hit with charges for aggravated assault and gun possession during the commission of a felony.

Rooks was shot and killed on January 21. DeKalb County police connected Silento to the murder and arrested him on February 1.

He remains behind bars without bond.

“Today, Ricky Hawk, 23, was arrested for the murder of his cousin Frederick Rooks, 34. On January 21, the DeKalb County Police Department investigated Rooks’ death after he was found shot on Deep Shoals Circle. Hawk is in the DeKalb County Jail charged with Murder. #WeAreDKPD,” the DeKalb County Police Department said.

Silento’s PR manager Chanel Hudson claimed the rapper suffered from “a series” of mental health illnesses. Hudson released a statement on the day of Silento’s arrest calling for prayers and positive vibrations.

“Please send my client Silento some positive vibrations,” she wrote. “Over the past several years, Ricky has been suffering immensely from a series of mental illnesses. We will continue in his efforts of treatment, but we ask in the meantime the public uplift him and his family in immediate prayer & positive energy!! Ricky is a beautiful soul, and we hope that the same people who came up whippin’ and nay naying with him, continue to support him and lifted in prayer. God bless.”

The arrest was arrested twice in 2020, first for illegally entering someone’s home with a hatchet in September and for driving 143 miles per hour in October. He was charged with assault following the September arrest but claimed he was racially profiled for driving recklessly and had access to former President Donald Trump to assist him.

Silento Facing Four Felonies For Allegedly Murdering His Cousin was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: