Shout Out to Corey Borner Whose Faith Pushed Him To Walk Again

Ever since I began in radio I’ve never seen anyone more determined and faithful as Corey Borner. Since suffered a C5-C6 spinal cord injury during a DeSoto High School football practice, leaving Borner paralyzed, he hasn’t let the unfortunate injury dim a light on the star he was born to be.

Over the weekend, Corey’s light got even more brighter as he did what he has been promising he would do since he lost the ability to walk in 2009…he walked across the stage for his graduation at the University of North Texas at Dallas. With the help of an exoskeleton suit from Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation, Borner was able walk across the stage to accept his diploma.

“We all go through something. That’s one thing about life. But as long as you continue to stay focused and stay positive, anything is possible,” said Corey. Congratulations Corey, we are all so proud of you. You’re ability to #FINDAWAY is inspiring to us all!!

Source : NBCDFW.COM

