Blue Ivy, Sir And Rumi Carter Star With Beyoncé In Ivy Park Kids Campaign

The family that stays together, slays together. Blue Ivy, Sir, Rumi Carter and Beyoncé are the stars of the Ivy Park Rodeo Kids campaign.

The youngest of the Carter kids have made their advertising campaign debut (nope, that’s not them in the thumbnail of this post). Earlier this week the twins made a rare appearance to support their mother. In a teaser video released on Wednesday, Bey and the kids sported various looks from the drop including some royal blue athleisure outfits. In another shot she and Blue Ivy wore identical hoodies and cow print tights.

With this fourth launch, for the first time, adidas x IVY PARK introduces their kids’ collection, a capsule line of 16 apparel styles, offering an assortment of looks in sizes 2T-XL. Taking its creative inspiration from the adult collection, the line appeals to fashion conscious grown-ups who have a fresh eye on style and want their ‘mini-me’s’ to enjoy their wardrobe choices with the same enthusiasm and playful attitude towards fashion.

In her recent cover story for the September issue of Harpers BAZZAR she gave the world some insight on her style of parenting had change when the world was locked down. “During quarantine, I went from overindulgences to creating positive rituals drawing from past generations and putting my own spin on things,” she said. “I discovered CBD on my last tour, and I’ve experienced its benefits for soreness and inflammation. It helped with my restless nights and the agitation that comes from not being able to fall asleep. I found healing properties in honey that benefit me and my children.”

She would go on to reveal is now farming. “And now I’m building a hemp and a honey farm. I’ve even got hives on my roof! And I’m so happy that my daughters will have the example of those rituals from me. One of my most satisfying moments as a mom is when I found Blue one day soaking in the bath with her eyes closed, using blends I created and taking time for herself to decompress and be at peace. I have so much to share…and there’s more to come soon!”

The fourth Ivy Park collection launches exclusively on adidas.com for 24 hours on August 19 and is followed by a wider global launch on August 20.

