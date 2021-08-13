Lizzo Teases New Single, Being Pregnant, Sex With Drake & Other Wild Rumors

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Lizzo has a new single with Cardi B and it’s banging! The “Rumors” video debuted just last night and fans are already raving about it. Before releasing the video the star teased fans by asking them to guess who the feature was before revealing it was rapper, Cardi B in a FaceTime video posted to her Instagram account.

Rumors is Lizzo’s first single in two years and she definitely makes up for the lost time. The entire cinematic effort is dipped in gold with both her and pregnant co-star Cardi B dawn extravagant headpieces and expensive jewelry as they sit on thrones reading about the lies and “rumors” they’ve heard about themselves.

We caught up with the songstress to get more intimate details about how the collaboration with Cardi came to be and more. Check it out.

