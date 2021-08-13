Damon Wayans Wants The Verzuz Smoke With Dave Chappelle

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Verzuz has morphed from being one of the fun things about the early days of the pandemic to a phenomenon, allowing a younger generation to learn and love the catalogs of some of Black music’s biggest acts. Although comedians haven’t become part of the spectacle, a few fans have suggested fantasy matchups for Timbaland and Swizz Beatz but comedian and actor Damon Wayans already has a potential celebration he wants to participate in.

After revealing he’s yet to tune in to Verzuz, the comedy legend didn’t hesitate to name who he’d want to square up with on the platform.

“Chappelle,” he said. “I’m calling him out!”

Wayans’ comedic pedigree dates back to the 1980s as part of the famous Wayans brothers. He starred on In Living Color and starred in box office hits such as Mo Money, The Great White Hype, Major Payne and Blankman, and on the small screen with My Wife & Kids and Lethal Weapon.

Wanting to go up against someone many consider to be the current GOAT in Dave Chappelle would not only be box office for a first-time comedy Verzuz but remind people, Wayans has some legendary moments on stage as well.

