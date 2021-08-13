Beyoncé And Jay-Z Announced As The Newest Tiffany & Co. Ambassadors

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Hip-Hop’s royal couple will now lend their likeness to the most famous jewelry brand. Beyoncé and Jay-Z have been slotted as ambassadors for Tiffany & Co.

As spotted on Hype Beast the Bey and Hov will the new faces of the famed American luxury accessory house. During her recent and very rare interview with Harper’s BAZAAR for their September issue it was revealed that she and her husband have signed the dotted line and will represent their pricy ornaments in their signature fashion. In an Instagram post the jewelry brand pointed that she was of course sporting Tiffany & Co. earrings. “Icon. Legend. @beyonce wears an internally flawless Tiffany diamond of over 21 carats on the cover of the @harpersbazaarus ICONS issue. Link in bio for full story. #TiffanyAndCo #BAZAARICONS” it read.

In the story she also gave fans a much needed update on career and professional initiatives including her recent adidas x Ivy Park collection. “We were inspired by the culture and swag of the Houston rodeo,” she said. “This collection is a mixture of my childhood growing up in Texas and a bit of American history. I grew up going to the Houston rodeo every year. It was this amazing, diverse and multicultural experience where there was something for every member of the family.”

And yes, she did confirm new music is on the way. “With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again. I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible” she explained. “I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half. Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies. Still, there’s nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!”

You can read the interview in entirety here.

Photo: Raven B. Varona/Parkwood/PictureGroup

