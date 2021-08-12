The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

2021 is presenting better days for De La Soul. The legendary group’s catalog will soon be available on digital streaming platforms.

The Long Island, New York trio have delivered some news to their fans that they have waited on for too long. After decades of making pennies on the dollar from their albums they finally acquired the master rights to all of their projects on Tommy Boy Records. This includes 3 Feet High and Rising (1989), De La Soul Is Dead (1991), Buhloone Mindstate (1993), Stakes Is High (1996), Art Official Intelligence: Mosaic Thump (2000) and AOI: Bionix (2001). In a rare Instagram Live the group said these gems will indeed be available via streaming.

“We have come to a deal between ourselves and Reservoir to release our music in 2021 — our catalog will be released this year, we are working diligently with the good folks at Reservoir, and we sat down with them and got it done pretty quickly actually. Our music will be released in 2021 on all streaming platforms…we’re trying to get the whole catalog out there. It’ll take a minute…little minute… November” revealed Trugoy the Dove. The reveal speaks to a deal they were able to get done in June. Reservoir Media bought out the former label Tommy Boy but concluded that they had to give the rights back to Trugoy, Pos and Maseo.

Currently there is no said date on when these albums will hit iTunes, Spotify, Tidal and other digital streaming platforms. You can watch guys discuss the update below.

Photo: PYMCA

Took Long Enough: De La Soul’s Catalog To Hit Streaming Platforms In November [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: