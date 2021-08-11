The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Jennifer Hudson’s latest project is one that she holds close to her heart. Likely because the Grammy award winning artist was hand-picked by the late ‘Queen of Soul’, Aretha Franklin to play her in the film, Respect.

She sat down with The Morning Hustle’s very own Lore’l to share how she felt about portraying arguably the most influential female vocalist of all time and what it took for her to prepare for the role. Watch the full interview and subscribe to our YouTube page.

Jennifer Hudson Earns Her 'Respect' In New Role As Aretha Franklin [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

