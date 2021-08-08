Gotty Knows: Travis Scott Spotted In Unreleased Nike Air Trainer 1 Mid

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Travis Scott is known for being spotted in some neck-snapping kicks. The Texas rapper was seen out and about in a pair Nike Air Trainer 1’s that has discerning sneakerheads curious at the least.

The Nike Air Trainer 1 was released in 1997 but first made popular by OG tennis pro John McEnroe, who rocked an early, prototype version of the model a year prior. Designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield, the 3/4 or “mid” height and forefoot strap made the shoe equally distinctive and fresh. Shout out to the homie John Gotty, founder of The Smoking Section and overall good guy and sneaker aficionado, who has developed a rep as an advocate for the shoe and even wrote an in-depth report on the model for Complex in late 2020.

But as for Travis Scott, whoever is picking out his kicks to rock or to add his own twist to is seriously earning his or her check. Scott was sporting what looks like a pair of Air Trainer 1s that also feature the reverse Swoosh that has emblazoned his always hard to obtain Air Jordan 1 collaborations. The colorway looks to be brown and pink, which should be familiar to his followers.

As for a release date on these Travis Scott x Air Trainer 1’s, anything at this moment is speculation. But what’s a guarantee, if they do become available, is that securing a pair, for retail, will be the struggle. La Flame’s latest Air Jordan 1 collab with Fragment dealt out all types of L’s, while crabs using bots flourished, unfortunately. Interestingly, Fragment cooked up Air Trainer 1’s with Nike back in 2015.

