SXSW Recap w/ Freeway And Jake One

IMG_0082-1

Philadelphia Freeway is one of the few hip-hop artists that truly wears his soul on his sleeve. He’s blunt and remorseless when it comes to exposing the grim details of hood life, something he does well on his latest release Stimulus Package.

IMG_0158-2

Last weekend at South By Southwest (SXSW), Freeway rocked his headlining set at Emo’s with producer and confidant Jake One. The two have an extremely powerful chemistry that’s quickly reflected and easily seen through their collaborations. Their aura together is one of cooperation and tireless motivation.

IMG_0090-2

