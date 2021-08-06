The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

A Black influencer by the name @DrewComments recently went viral after explaining the reason he decided to get the vaccine in hopes to inspire others. African-Americans have a deep history of not trusting the medical system (and with good reason too), so when the COVID-19 vaccine hit the market, of course many were skeptical.

In his viral video, Drew Comments shared a list of reasons why he chose to get the Moderna vaccine. He also took the time to debunk popular myths and rumors surrounding the vaccine through talking to medical health care professionals.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE

In the video, he breaks down common reason why “anti-vaxxers” or those who are simply still skeptical are deciding against it. Listing everything from the Tuskegee Experiment to how rushed the vaccine seemed to be released. With over 1 million views, many supporters are praising Drew adding that he has now inspired them to get the vaccine but others are calling his bluff.

Drew checked in with The Morning Hustle to continue the conversation and shares why “there is no reason you should be more afraid of the vaccine and not the actual virus.” Watch the full interview below.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

‘Drew Comments’ Debunks Myths Surrounding Covid-19 Vaccinations was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: