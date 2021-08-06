The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

A fashion veteran has his opinion on one of the biggest deals in recent history. The former CEO at The GAP says that Kanye West shouldn’t have done a deal with the San Francisco brand.

As spotted on Hype Beast the Chicago, Illinois native is getting some free jewelry from someone who is familiar with his newest venture. In an interview with Yahoo Finance Live Mickey Drexler, former CEO at The Gap, expressed his concerns regarding the partnership. “I probably shouldn’t say this but I told him he shouldn’t do the deal because it doesn’t make any sense in my opinion,” he told the outlet. “He is not a corporate person and Gap is a big corporation.”

If any executive would be best qualified to comment on the deal his first piece it would be Drexler. But Kanye’s first piece has already proven that The Gap made the right move. His YEEZY Gap Round Jacket sold out immediately and is estimated to had made millions in profit. Nevertheless Mickey is standing ten toes down on his opinion. “So, I know the jacket sold out,” he explained. “They did $7 million USD on the jacket overnight. He is a smart guy but he shouldn’t have done it. And I don’t think they should have done it, either.”

In June 2020 Kanye signed a 10 year deal with The Gap. His first collection is slated to be released this year.

Photo:

Former GAP CEO Says Kanye West Shouldn’t Have Made Deal With Brand was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: