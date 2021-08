The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Wow, Big Draco aka Soulja Boy has done it again. Being the perhaps first rapper with the Iphone, may have set the bar. But now it seems as if he’s back at it again with another new electronic device. The game console is finally here ? Press play for the details.

