DaBaby just lost another gig due to his bout of homophobia while on the Rolling Loud Miami stage. On Monday (August 2). the Governors Ball music festival announced it was removing the Charlotte rapper from its lineup.

This news comes a day after the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago dropped DaBaby the same day he was scheduled to perform on Sunday.

“Founders Entertainment does not and will not tolerate hate or discrimination of any kind,” read a tweet from the official Governors Ball account. “We welcome and celebrate the diverse communities that make New York City the greatest city in the world.”

Governors Ball is three days, September 24 – 26, 2001, and DaBaby was originally set to perform on Friday, September 24. No word on which specific act will be taking his spot just yet.

The 29-year-old rapper’s incendiary and homophobic commentary at Rolling Loud Miami is hitting him in the pocket. Online retailer boohooMAN ended its partnership with the rapper last week.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two, three weeks, put your cellphone light up,” said DaBaby from the stage.

He made sure to add, “Fellas, if you ain’t suck a n*gga dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone light up. Keep it f*cking real.”

The backlash was almost immediate, but DaBaby did himself no favors buy adding a milquetoast apology and then strangely saying he had no idea who Questlove is after the Roots drummer took his hateful rhetoric to task.

By the looks of things. expect more bags to be fumbled by DaBaby in the coming weeks.

Governors Ball Drops DaBaby Like A Bad Habit was originally published on hiphopwired.com

