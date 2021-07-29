A ‘House Party’ Reboot Starring ‘The Chi’ Actor Jacob Latimore In The Works

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

The current era of Hollywood has adapted to remakes in a way that can oftentimes feel overwhelming, but sometimes the movie execs do get it right. Question is, does a House Party remake qualify as one of them?

While you’re pondering, could you also see The Chi actor Jacob Latimore starring as one of the two leads?

Deadline confirmed Latimore’s involvement in the project, which will be produced by LeBron James’ SpringHill Company for HBO Max. The 24-year-old actor joins rising star Tosin Cole to co-star in the reboot of the classic buddy party flick, which originally released in 1990 and famously starred rap duo Kid N’ Play. Latimore will be replacing Spider-Man actor Jorge Lendeborg Jr., who originally landed the role before recently backing out to rightfully put his mental well-being first.

More details on production, via Deadline:

“SpringHill’s LeBron James and Maverick Carter will produce. Reginald Hudlin and Warrington Hudlin will exec produce along with Spencer Beighley and Jamal Henderson for SpringHill. Emmy-nominated ‘Atlanta’ writing duo Stephen Glover and Jamal Olori wrote the script. New Line executives Richard Brener, Josh Mack and Victoria Palmeri are overseeing for the studio.”

This won’t be the only remake on Jacob Latimore’s acting queue. He’s also set to star in the upcoming sequel to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, which according to reports will ignore any prior films in the franchise and act as a direct sequel to the OG 1974 horror film. Given his side hustle as a budding R&B star as well, we’re willing to bet Latimore will have no problem landing any of those classic moves made famous in all the House Party films.

Are you excited to see a House Party reboot, or do you consider that film to be one of the untouchables? Let us know your thoughts!

