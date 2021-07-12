VOTE HERE: Russ Parr Nominated For The Radio Hall Of Fame

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

It always feels good to show love to one of your own, and it brings us so much joy to congratulate the boss man Russ Parr on his recent nomination for the Radio Hall Of Fame.

The Museum of Broadcast Communications has been operating the Radio Hall of Fame since 1991, taking over duties from the Emerson Radio Corp. who originally founded it in 1988. In the three decades since, many leading radio industry icons have been honored as inductees, including Elvis Duran, the late Larry King, Wendy Williams, Donnie Simpson and Tom Joyner amongst many others.

For the 2021 Radio Hall Of Fame nominees, a total of 24 people and shows in six categories were chosen by the RHOF Nominating Committee with additional input from actual listeners and the radio industry alike.

Take a look at all the nominees and categories below:

Longstanding Local/Regional (20 years or more)

“John & Ken,” mornings, iHeartMedia news/talk KFI Los Angeles (640)

Melvin Lindsey, founder and original host, “The Quiet Storm,” Howard University adult R&B WHUR-FM Washington, DC

Matt Siegel, morning host, iHeartMedia CHR “Kiss 108” WXKS-FM Boston

Brother Wease (Alan Levin),morning host, iHeartMedia classic rock “Radio 95.1” WAOI Rochester, NY

Active Local/Regional (10 years or more)

Laurie De Young, morning host, iHeartMedia country WPOC-FM Baltimore (93.1)

Mercedes Martinez, morning host, Audacy hot AC “Mix 94.1” KMXB Las Vegas

Elliot Segal, morning host, iHeartMedia alternative “DC 101” WWDC-FM Washington, DC

Bob Stroud, morning host, Hubbard Radio classic rock “97.1 The Drive” WDRV Chicago

Longstanding Network/Syndication (20 years or more)

Dr. Bobby Jones, host, “The Bobby Jones Radio Show,” AURN

Dan Patrick, host, “The Dan Patrick Show,” Premiere Networks

“Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me,” NPR

Suzyn Waldman, color commentator, New York Yankees Network

Active Network/Syndication (10 years or more)

Bob Lacey and Sheri Lynch, co-hosts, “The Bob & Sheri Show,” Now! Media

Kim Komando, host, “The Kim Komando Show,” Westar Radio Network

Sid Mark, host, “Sounds of Sinatra,” Orange Productions

Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, host, “Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo Show,” SiriusXM

Following are nominees to be voted on by listeners and the RHOF Nominating Committee:

Music Format On-Air Personality

Russ Parr, host, “The Russ Parr Show,” Reach Media

Javier Romero, morning host, Univision Radio Spanish hits “Amor 107.5” WAMR-FM Miami

Alex Sensation, morning host, Spanish Broadcasting System (SBS)

Steven Van Zandt, host, “Little Steven’s Underground Garage,” Premiere Networks

Spoken Word On-Air Personality

Alex Bennett, morning host & talk show personality

Larry Elder, host, “The Larry Elder Show,” Salem Media

Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison, co-hosts, “Preston & Steve,” Beasley Media Group rock WMMR Philadelphia (93.3)

Sally Jessy Raphael, talk show personality

Voting for inductees officially began today (July 12) in four of six categories: Longstanding Local/Regional (20 years or more), Active Local/Regional (10 years or more), Longstanding Network/Syndication (20 years or more), and Longstanding Network/Syndication (20 years or more). A panel of 600 industry professionals are expected to vote on those categories.

Later on July 26, listeners nationwide will then vote on the other two categories by heading over to www.radiovote.com.This is where you’ll be able to help Russ out, as he’s nominated in the Music Format On-Air Personality category. The Spoken Word On-Air Personality category will also open up for voting as well. Winners will be determined using combined help from both the public and Radio Hall of Fame Nominating Committee alike, with the public opinion counting as one vote among the committee votes.

Expect the 2021 Radio Hall of Fame inductees to be announced on Aug 16, with an in-person ceremony scheduled to go down on October 28 at Chicago’s Wintrust Grand Banking Hall. You’ll be able to grab tickets for the event on the same day inductees are announced.

Good luck, Russ!

VOTE HERE: Russ Parr Nominated For The Radio Hall Of Fame was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

