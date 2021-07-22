The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

It looks like In The Heights breakout star, Leslie Grace is about to trade in Washington Heights for Gotham City as word around town is she’s about to become the DCEU’s newest newest superhero.

According to Deadline the Bronx-born Dominican actress has just locked down the starring role of Barbara Gordon in Warner Bros upcoming feature film, Batgirl. Though the casting choice has yet to be confirmed, it’s being reported that the up-and-coming star blew away other would-be contenders with her audition this week.

“The studio was already super high on the rising Afro-Latina star following her breakout role in In the Heights, and sources say her audition sealed the deal as the choice.”

Salud!

No word yet on the film’s plot or who’ll she’ll be facing off against as Batgirl (not to be confused with Batwoman), but best believe we’ll be tuning in when the film debuts exclusively on HBO Max sometime next year. Outside of Grace, the only other names attached to the project are directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah who will bring to life the script written by Christina Hodson. Kristin Burr will be producing the film.

Hopefully the script isn’t as weak as Wonder Woman 1984 because the last thing we need is a Latina lead a major studio superhero movie that’s struggle as can be. We’ll still support but that would hurt her career more than help. Just look at how bad things got for Ben Affleck after Daredevil, and he was a successful and well-established white man. Just sayin.’

Are y’all excited about Leslie Grace becoming DC’s next Batgirl? Let us know in the comments section below.

‘In The Heights’ Star Leslie Grace Tapped To Become Batgirl was originally published on hiphopwired.com

