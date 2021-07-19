Pop Smoke’s Second Posthumous Album ‘Faith’ Left Fans Dissatisfied [Reactions Inside]

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Pop Smoke released his second posthumous album Faith last Friday, July 16. It was released through his manager Steven Victor’s company Victor Victor Worldwide and Republic Records just four days before what would have been the rapper’s 22nd birthday. Fans didn’t have many great things to say about the project and expressed most of their concerns online.

The 19-track album is stacked with a number of features from Kanye West, Pusha T, Rick Ross, The-Dream, 21 Savage, and Dua Lipa. Though the album is said to appear at #1 on the US albums chart list with a projected 120k units in its first week, some fans believe this project was the label’s and not Pop Smoke’s.

Many of Pop Smoke’s closest friends had no idea the album was being released, and made claims that this was not what the rapper would have wanted. Faith includes roughly 20% of Pop Smoke’s leftover, unused vocals while the other 80% are stacked with features from artists that Pop Smoke himself might not have had any interest in working with.

From Pop Smoke himself:

The Dua Lipa song entitled “Demeanor” seemed like the most random feature of all. It is doing well on the charts, because Dua Lipa is a mega pop star, but the song left Pop Smoke fans utterly confused.

The overwhelmingly disappointing conclusion about Pop Smoke’s second posthumous release is that absolutely no one, including Pop Smoke’s closest family and friends, asked for this. His first posthumous album, which he had more involvement in before his abrupt passing, was what he would have wanted to leave behind.

Fans are calling for the label and his management team to allow Pop Smoke to rest in peace.

Just yikes:

Maybe the world could have done without his latest album all together, but some fans enjoyed a few of the songs like “Woo Baby” featuring Chris Brown. It is currently the most streamed song on YouTube from the album.

All in all, according to Pop Smoke’s fans and music lovers around the globe, it was simply unnecessary.

Pop Smoke's Second Posthumous Album 'Faith' Left Fans Dissatisfied [Reactions Inside]

