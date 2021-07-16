STREAMED: Pop Smoke’s Second Posthumous Album “Faith” Releases, Normani Taps Cardi B For “Wild Side,” & More

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Normani feat. CARDI B — “Wild Side”

Normani shows off her “Wild Side” on a brand new Cardi B collaboration. The song was produced by Normani herself, along with Dave Cappa, Starrah, Tyler Rohn, Jonah Christian, Taylor Ross, and June Nawakii.

“I want to get wild,” Normani sings on the track. “Take me for a ride, boy / Show me your wild side, boy / Know it’s been a while, boy.”

Meanwhile, Cardi shares some Spanglish flavor. “Dimelo,” she says. “Turn me around / Treat me like a watch, bust me down.”

“I did a verse and Normani team said they wanted nastier sooo I was like alright…your wish is my command,” Cardi explained via Twitter.

Normani and Cardi also teamed up for the song’s music video, which was directed by Tanu Muino. The stylized clip features plenty of sure-to-be-talked-about moments, cinematography from Nikita Kuzmenko, and choreography by Sean Bankhead.

Listen to “Wild Side” and watch the visual below.

Pop Smoke — Faith

Shortly after last year’s Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, Pop Smoke’s estate delivers another posthumous album in the form of Faith.

The new album is a star-studded affair, featuring Pharrell Williams, Kanye West, Future, Pusha T, Quavo, Kid Cudi, Duo Lipa, 21 Savage, 42 Dugg, Rick Ross, The-Dream, and more.

The star power extends into the production side of things as well. Yeezy, The Neptunes, Jake One, Rico Beats, and 808MeloBeats are among the album’s producers.

“Tyler got the album of the year…for now, but Pop about to drop, I see the platinum in the clouds,” Pusha says on “Tell the Vision.” “Now Push about to drop, so real trappers stick around.”

Stream Faith below.

WILLOW — lately I feel EVERYTHING

On the heels of a smash single and rejuvenated buzz, WILLOW is back with a new album, lately I feel EVERYTHING. The LP follows the success of the rock star’s Travis Barker-assisted “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l.”

Barker appears throughout the new project, including on “Gaslight” and “Grow.” Avril Lavigne, Tierra Wack, and Cherry Glazer are among the LP’s other guests. WILLOW also produced on this album along with frequent collaborator Tyler Cole.

WILLOW previewed this LP on “The Tonight Show” back in May. “I’m really, really excited,” she said of the album. “In the past, I haven’t done a lot of collaborations or features. We’re going to see a lot more collaborations on this album.”

Stream lately I feel EVERYTHING below.

Syd — “Fast Car”

Syd is rolling through with some new music for supporters thanks to the new single, “Fast Car.” The hypnotic cut was produced by Troy Taylor, Brandon Hodge, and Raymond Hinton.

“Kiss me like you mean it, girl / I’ll turn up the speakers, girl,” Syd sings. “Ain’t no one around to see / Ain’t no paparazzi.”

The track continues with a driving theme. “Take me where you wanna go, it doesn’t matter near or far / If I’m driving your fast car / Take me there, I want to ride / Now I can see inside / Do with me what you like.”

Sad recently spoke with SSENSE about new music. “Since we’ve been off tour, I’ve really been trying to not work,” Syd explained. “I’ve still been working a little bit on other ideas that aren’t musical, which is nice. In my personal life, I have a lot of things to write about now. Before and during the tour, I was really anxious to get home and start my next album…I’m doing it sparingly and at my own pace.”

Featuring a road trip vibe and some nature-loving scenes, the “Fast Car” video is below. It was directed by Ethan Nelson and Graham Epstein.

KSI — All Over the Place

After taking over the YouTube world with his buzz worthy endeavors, KSI unleashes his newest album, All Over the Place. The 16-song project features a star-studded roster of guests.

21 Savage, Future, Lil Durk, Anne-Marie, Craig David, Digital Farm Animals, and Polo G are among the album’s featured acts. S-X, Bankroll Got It, Chambers, Mally Mall, and Nana Rogues are among the LP’s producers.

“This album is something special,” KSI said in an album trailer. “It’s an album full of the unexpected. I really wanted to see how far I could push my musical abilities with this album, whether it was singing, rapping, wordplay, I just wanted it to be better than [my last album].”

