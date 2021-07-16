You Care: Iggy Azalea Says She’s Putting Her Music On Hold

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

It seems the music scene has gone dry for Iggy Azalea. She says she is putting Rap on ice to focus on other opportunities.

As spotted on The Mirror the rapper born Amethyst Amelia Kelly has seemingly come to a fork in the road of her career. Earlier this week she shared that her upcoming album may be her last for a while. On Tuesday, July 15 she took to Twitter explain her thought process. “End of an Era is so special to me because after I drop my album next month iam going to take a few years to focus on other creative projects and things I’m feeling passionate and inspired by, beyond music. I’m excited for you guys to see different sides to me in the future” she wrote.

“Shifting my energy and focus to what I’m most excited about is what is right for me and I hope you’ll continue to support whatever creative projects I’m out here doing! I really love this album and I just want my fans to enjoy this with me. I hope I see so many of you on tour!” she continued.

This announcement comes weeks after some accused her of “blackfishing”; which refers to white women who use a combination of make up and hair styling to appear Black.

While she did not disclose what projects she is speaking of she did reply to a fan informing them that one of the projects in question will kick off the week after End of an Era drops.

