Nicole Ari Parker Joins The Cast Of Sex And The City’s Reboot, “And Just Like That”

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Sex and the City fans, time to grab your cosmos and Manolo Blahniks because the iconic New York City series is in the midst of filming their latest reboot, And Just Like That. This time around the gals are taking on the big city with their families and designer handbags in tow.

The movie has undergone a facelift, with the Samantha Jones’ (played by Kim Cattrall) character missing from the film. Creative differences between the actress and Sarah Jessica Parker led to the departure of Kim’s character. In efforts to shake things up, they’ve added Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, and Sarita Choudhury to the cast.

There’s no secret the show lacked in diversity. Based in the melting pot of the United States, SATC often received criticisms for their lack of Black and Brown representation. How can you possibly highlight New York City without including people of color who directly contribute to it’s culture? In the first film, they introduced Louise (played by Jennifer Hudson), a personal assistant to Carrie Bradshaw. Some felt like this was a start to adding new flavor to the franchise, but ultimately they missed the mark.

Judging by the first looks of the cast filming, Nicole Ari Parker’s character is anything but the help. The actress flashed a huge smile clad in an abstract printed Issey Miyake dress, a chunky Monies chain-linked necklace, Giuseppe Zanoti sandals, and an oversized Veronica Silicani purse. Nicole is bring the beauty, labels, and fashion for this movie! Her character plays Lisa Todd Wexley, an extremely wealthy mother of 3 that lives on Park Ave.

This new cast lineup has me intrigued. It’ll be interesting to see how the ladies interpret New York City at their more mature age. What do you think? Are you excited to see And Just Like That?

DON’T MISS…

Bresha Webb: Running The World With Her Sisters At Her Side

4 TV Shows That Are Love Letters To Black Sisterhood And Style

Nicole Ari Parker Joins The Cast Of Sex And The City’s Reboot, “And Just Like That” was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: