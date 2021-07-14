Soulja Boy Airs Out DJ Vlad For Interviewing His Would Be Robbers

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Soulja Boy has a serious beef with DJ Vlad and how he goes about things, and he decided to let the world know why on social media.

This past Monday (July 12), the “Crank That” rapper went on Instagram Live to call out the media personality specifically for breaking his trust and going behind his back to interview the group of people who broke into his home back in 2008.

“DJ Vlad, you a b–h,” he said. “Why the f— you gon’ go interview the n—-s I shot? You gon’ go interview the n—s that ran in my crib, you pussy ass n—a. After I let you come into my house and I sat down and I gave you an interview, DJ Vlad. I welcomed you to my crib with open arms.”

Soulja Boy told viewers how he and DJ Vlad connected and hung out, leading him to open up about the robbery attempt in his interview back in 2016. “Man, you see how many rappers out here dying? That shit ain’t no fucking joke, n—a. I coulda been dead, n—a, if I ain’t shoot them n—-s.”, Soulja Boy continued.

He went on to emphatically rip Vlad for the kinds of questions he asks and vowed that he’d never talk to him on camera again. “F–k your $20,000, pussy ass n—a. All them police ass questions, n—a. Police ass n—a, you the police, n—a. I don’t give a f–k what nobody say, I’m calling it. 12 ass n—a.”

DJ Vlad’s tactics have been coming under fire since late last year, with some calling for a boycott of his platform. This stems from observations that his video interviews have become exploitative and a source of material for federal authorities to bring charges against rappers like Casanova.

