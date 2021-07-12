Hip Hop Spot: Gunna Reveals Why He Was Hospitalized + Jay-Z Has Hilarious Reaction When Fan Requests Autograph

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

There’s a lot of news going on this week in hip hop. Gunna shared on social media that he was in the hospital for a while and fans were left wondering why. Recently he shared what was going on with him after being dispatched from the hospital. Lil Baby had some troubles out in Paris with James Harden during fashion week.

Headkrack also breaks down Jay-Z’s recent interaction with fans.

