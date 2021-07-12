97.9 Summer School Sessions

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

VERITEX COMMUNITY BANK PRESENTS – SUMMER SCHOOL SESSIONS ​

WE’RE GIVING YOU THE ANSWERS TO LIFE PROBLEM’S THAT ARE NOT SOLVED IN THE CLASSROOM! ​

EVERY THURSDAY AT 6PM, JOIN US ON FACEBOOK LIVE, AS WE TACKLE TOPICS YOU HAD TO LEARNED THE HARD WAY! FROM BUILDING YOUR CREDIT, TO BUYING YOUR FIRST HOME, TO HOW TO MANUEVER AS A WOMAN IN BUSINESS & HOW TO NAVIGATE YOUR SMALL BUSINESS. ​​

Veritex Community Bank is a mid-sized community bank serving its customers with a full suite of banking products and services. The bank has over 40 branch locations in Houston, Fort Worth and Dallas, Texas with total assets of over $7.9 billion. The bank specializes in providing depository and credit services to retail and small- to mid-size businesses, which have been largely neglected by national banks. The name “Veritex” is derived from the Latin word “veritas,” meaning truth, and “Texas.”​

