The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

We at Hip-Hop Wired pride ourselves on being fully immersed in the music of the culture we rep proudly. Part of our duty as a publication and crew is to school the masses on who is doing what musically and there’s no better way to do that beyond our CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) bi-weekly playlist.

This week’s playlist opens up with a new joint from BIA, which is a remix of her 2020 London Jae-produced joint “Whole Lotta Money” featuring the Queen from Queens, Nicki Minaj. Keeping in the Q borough, Bas returns with his first single of 2021 in “The Jackie” and joined by Dreamville Records honcho J. Cole and young hitmaker Lil TJay.

North Side Long Beach superstar Vince Staples dropped his self-titled fourth studio album and the opening track “ARE YOU WITH THAT?” sets the tone for the record lovely. DMV visionary IDK has a new album out as well in USEE4YOURSELF, and the track “Red” features Griselda’s Westside Gunn, MF DOOM, who IDK has worked with before, and Jay Electronica.

On paper, some might wonder how a combination of Nas, Cordae, and Freddie Gibbs would sound over a classic unfinished track that first hit ears in a number of fuzzy leaks, but we’re happy to report that the completed “Life Is Like A Dice Game” delivers. We also double back to Tyler, The Creator’s CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST album and one of the project’s standout tracks in “HOT WIND BLOWS” featuring a scene-stealing verse from Lil Wayne.

Check out the rest of the playlist, which includes new tracks from Planet Asia, with the Fresno spitter enlisting Steady Gang affiliates Phil Tha Agony and Defari, YN Jay, Smoke DZA, Jayy Grams, Isiah Rashad, JID, SHARP., Midaz the Beast, Conway The Machine, 2 Chainz, and more.

—

Photo: Getty

Hip-Hop Wired Presents: CRT FRSH [Certified Fresh] Playlist 7.9.21 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: