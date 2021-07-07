The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Travis Scott and Meek Mill both attended Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin’s star-studded July 4th party in the Hamptons but apparently got into a shouting match so loud, it broke up the entire party.

According to Page Six, Meek had to be physically separated from Scott after the two got into an argument. At one point, Meek was still yelling about the incident even as he walked away to leave the party.

The ritzy event was also attended by the likes of JAY-Z, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Lil Baby, Alex Rodriguez, J Balvin and more.

It’s unclear what truly started the incident between the two but it’s not the first time Meek’s had an issue with Scott. Back in 2018, after the Houston star agreed to perform at the Super Bowl, Meek questioned why he was doing it, arguing he was already one of the hottest artists out with Astroworld.

“He don’t need that he on fire already!” he said. “Stay strong in this sh*t!”

Meek Mill & Travis Scott’s Alleged Screaming Match Shut Down A Hampton’s Fourth Of July Party was originally published on theboxhouston.com